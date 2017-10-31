Squaw Valley to Hold Job Fair - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Squaw Valley to Hold Job Fair

Posted: Updated:

Squaw Valley has announced it will be holding a job fair November 2 from 3pm to 7pm at the Olympic Village to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions.

 Interviews with managers will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time online. 

To find out more about the job fair, click here.

