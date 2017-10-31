Nevada Gambling Revenue Increases 3.3% in September - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Gambling Revenue Increases 3.3% in September

Posted: Updated:

State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos was up 3.3% in September compared with the same month a year ago.

Figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos brought in almost $979.9 million last month, when the state's sportsbooks set a record for sports betting.

Regulators say the $558.4 million wagered on sports last month beat the record set in November 2015.

Las Vegas Strip gambling revenues were up 4.7% to about $567.9 million.

Gambling revenues in the first three months of the current fiscal year are up 5% over the same period last year.

The state benefited with more than $58.8 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in September. That's up 7.2% from a year earlier.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.