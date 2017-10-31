A Little Juice Project Helps Reno Seniors

Looking 2 our Community about one year ago, a Reno teenager visiting a nursing home in town worried the seniors living there may not be getting enough nutrition.

Now, with the help of a local grocery store and a high school club, she makes unique deliveries every week.

Juice - made from fresh fruit and vegetables and then bottled in single servings and hand delivered to senior citizens. "We noticed that they don't have teeth most of the time, so we were wondering how they could eat fresh fruits and vegetables," says 17 year old Noelle Kim.

The high school senior’s family has been juicing for as long as she can remember and says that's how she got the idea. Noelle called it A Little Juice Project and asked Trader Joe's if they'd willing to donate some produce.

"They said about once a week they wanted to collect our shared fruits and vegetables,” says Jonathan Stephens, the assistant manager at the Reno store, “and we agreed to go ahead and give them that."

"Shared” produce refers to fruit or veg that might have a nick or two - and are pulled from the shelves- but are otherwise perfectly good to eat. Nationwide, Trader Joe’s donates more than $300 million worth of food every year.

"It's a good feeling to have to know you work for a company and a place that gives out stuff to other people, and we reach out to the community,” says Stephens.

After loading up the car with fresh produce, the real work begins at home.

For this, Noelle has enlisted the help of classmates. She formed a juice club at school and together the girls chop fruit and wash and label the juice bottles.

Leila Moasessi loved the idea when she heard about it and has been helping every since. "It's important to do this stuff," Moasessi said. "And people should always keep this in mind, that helping the seniors and doing community service is big."

The little single-serving bottles and labels are the only out-of-pocket cost for the group, but the investment gets repaid three fold; " And there was one senior, I think she was over 100 years old or something, and she was like 'thank you for giving me a reason to get out of bed today' ," remembered Noelle.

A Little Juice Project also delivers free juice to the Eddy House and Ronald McDonald House in Reno.

