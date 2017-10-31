Drivers in California Brace for Tax Increase

On November 1, drivers in California are going to see a controversial increase in the gas tax go into effect. It’s the first gas tax increase for the state in over 20 years.

“There's never a good reason for a tax increase, don't we pay enough,” said Barry Galvin as he filled up one last time at the Shell station in Truckee before a gas tax increase goes into effect.

The excise tax on a gallon of gasoline will increase 12 cents on Wednesday and for diesel, a jump of 20 cents more per gallon.

The California legislature approved the tax increase as part of a transportation funding bill that will give over $50 billion in the next 10 years to public transit and road improvements.

“We got a lot of potholes in California,” said Ted Deacon from Davis, California. “So hopefully that money will be dedicated solely to the improvements of the roads.”

“Gas tax goes to improve our roads then I think it's for a good cause and worthwhile,” said Larry Calof of Truckee.

Some are frustrated.

“I think it's awful,” said Albert Johnson of Sacramento. “I think it's going to hurt a lot of people in the state. Everybody can use as much savings as we can get.”

The increase might be off-set, though, with a change from summer to winter fuel blends which are less expensive.

“We're not predicting an overnight increase of 12 cents but something closer to 3-5 cents,” said Michael Blasky with AAA.

The higher gas taxes are not the end of it for Californians. Higher license fees are coming next year including a $25 to $175 fee based on the value of the vehicles. Electric cars that don't pay gas taxes will be charged a flat fee of $100 per year starting in 2020.