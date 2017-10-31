Crews Says Multiple Fires Broke Out Along Highway 395 Near Parr Blvd.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says eight people are dead after being struck by a rented van near the World Trade Center in New York City.More >>
Fire crews say multiple fires broke out along Highway 395 near Parr Blvd. in Reno late Tuesday morning.More >>
Fire crews report that there is a significant gas leak at 180 East Grove Street in Reno. Crews advise avoiding the area until the gas leak can be capped.More >>
On November 1, drivers in California are going to see a controversial increase in the gas tax go into effect. It’s the first gas tax increase for the state in over 20 years.More >>
Utah police say they've arrested a man sought in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah and a Colorado homicide.More >>
University of Nevada, Reno Police Chief Adam Garcia is apologizing for an officer who appears to be wearing a Colin Kaepernick costume for Halloween.More >>
They were last seen in the area of Sun Valley Boulevard and Leon Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. They may have been heading for the Stead area.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US95A in Fernley on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Open enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to sign up as soon as they can. There are some big changes in store for this open enrollment period, including a shorter deadline.More >>
Utah police say they've arrested a man sought in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah and a Colorado homicide.More >>
