Phone Solicitations for Donations to First Responders Not Endorsed by Reno Police

Over the last several weeks, Reno Police have received several inquiries from concerned citizens wanting to confirm phone solicitors claiming to have ties to law enforcement. The phone solicitors claim to represent the Reno Police Department or one of the Department’s Employee Associations and ask for donations to the Department.



The Reno Police Department says that it does not endorse nor partake in solicitations for funds. The Reno Police Department Employee Associations (RPSAE and RPPA) also do not solicit over the phone.



With the holiday season approaching, citizens need to be wary of phone scams that have been a problem in our area in the past, such as the IRS and fake warrant scams.

The Reno Police Department wants to remind our community of some basic safety tips when they receive calls from potential scammers:

1. Be wary if you are being asked to act immediately. Scammers typically try to push you into giving them money or bank account information before you have had time to think.

2. Law enforcement agencies and other legitimate businesses do not call, text or email for money over the phone. You will be contacted in person or by mail.

3. Don't wire money or use a prepaid debit card. Scammers often pressure people into wiring money or using a prepaid debit card. It's like sending cash: once it's gone, you can't trace it.

4. If it sounds too good to be true it normally is.

5. If you won a prize from any legitimate company or business, you do not have to send money to get money.

6. Ask the person on the other end for verification of who they are, and to mail you information before agreeing to send any money.

Reno Police also want to encourage anyone with elderly friends or family to discuss these phone scams with them and to advise them to not send any money to these scammers.

Citizens are encouraged to report incidents involving persons claiming to be with IRS to the Department of the Treasury at 800-366-4484 or online at ortigta.gov. Anyone who has been a victim of these phones scams in Reno is asked to file a report with Reno Police.

(Reno Police contributed to this report)