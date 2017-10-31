Nevada Football: Conaway Named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List

Senior Kendall Stephens scored a game-high 35 points and Nevada scored 100 points in a 17-point exhibition victory over Stanislaus State on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack is now 2-0 in exhibition play with one exhibition game remaining against Dominican University on Friday at the Virginia Street Gym in a “Throwback” game.More >>
Senior Kendall Stephens scored a game-high 35 points and Nevada scored 100 points in a 17-point exhibition victory over Stanislaus State on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack is now 2-0 in exhibition play with one exhibition game remaining against Dominican University on Friday at the Virginia Street Gym in a “Throwback” game.More >>