Nevada Football: Conaway Named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List

Sophomore punter Quinton Conaway has been named to the Ray Guy Award final candidates list, honoring the top collegiate punter every year.

Conaway is one of 78 candidates nationwide and just one of four Mountain West punters on the list. The award is named after College and NFL Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy. Along with key punting stats, the Augusta Sports Council also considers candidates’ leadership and impact on the team. Conaway is currently averaging 40.3 yards per punt with a long of 55 this year. Racking up 1,329 total yards this season, the Golden West College transfer has a tendency to pin opponents deep in their territory as opponents are averaging just 9.9 yards per return.

Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 16, followed by a list of three finalists on Nov. 21. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

(University of Nevada, Reno)