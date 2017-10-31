Nevada Football: Conaway Named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Football: Conaway Named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List

Posted: Updated:

Sophomore punter Quinton Conaway has been named to the Ray Guy Award final candidates list, honoring the top collegiate punter every year.

Conaway is one of 78 candidates nationwide and just one of four Mountain West punters on the list. The award is named after College and NFL Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy. Along with key punting stats, the Augusta Sports Council also considers candidates’ leadership and impact on the team. Conaway is currently averaging 40.3 yards per punt with a long of 55 this year. Racking up 1,329 total yards this season, the Golden West College transfer has a tendency to pin opponents deep in their territory as opponents are averaging just 9.9 yards per return.

Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 16, followed by a list of three finalists on Nov. 21. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

(University of Nevada, Reno)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.