Prater Way/Rock Blvd. Intersection to Close for Paving on Thursday

The Regional Transportation Commission says it will close the Prater Way/Rock Boulevard intersection in Sparks for paving on Thursday.

Prater Way and Rock Boulevard northbound will close at 7 a.m., and Rock Boulevard southbound will close at 9 a.m. to allow morning commuters to pass through.

The intersection is expected to reopen before the evening commute on November 2.

The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) project.

This closure was originally planned for the weekend of November 4, but was moved up

in anticipation of wet weather this weekend.

Drivers and bicyclists are urged to plan an alternate route or follow detour signs. Businesses in that area are open and accessible during construction.

Construction operations are weather-permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks and provide access to jobs and education opportunities. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the LINCOLN LINE, debuting in 2019. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in summer of 2018.

(The Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)