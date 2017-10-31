One Person Confirmed Dead After Shots Fired Reported at University of Utah

KUTV, our affiliate station in Utah, has confirmed with Salt Lake City Police that one person has been killed after reports of shots fired came in from the University of Utah.

The university issued a warning telling students and faculty to shelter in place.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Austin Boutain and was last seen wearing black clothing and a beanie with a cross. He was also was described as having a tear-drop tattoo on his face and could be in a forest green pick-up with Colorado plates.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details as they become known.