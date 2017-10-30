WCSD Hosts National Summit in Reno

Nevada may not always rank near the top when it comes to education, but Washoe County School District is getting some national recognition this week.

WCSD is hosting a national summit to share its methods for getting families more involved in their kids' education.

"We are national leaders in this," WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis said. "We just came back from Sacramento [to discuss] our parent-teacher home visits, and people look to our district leaders and the work that we are doing, to emulate some of that in their districts."

Education leaders from Nevada and districts across the country talked best practices in social and emotional learning, family engagement, data sharing, and diversity; working on ways to make parents more comfortable in schools along with their kids.

Washoe County uses programs like Parent University, which teaches parents how to navigate the curriculum and the Infinite Campus online system. They also hold meetings to go over the data with parents, and even pay home visits to keep parents up to speed.

"There's lots of research that shows that the more involved our parents are," Davis said, "kids are less likely to misbehave, kids' academic achievement goes up."

The two-day summit wraps up Tuesday.