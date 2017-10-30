Reality Check: 'Not Fake'

A political advertisement from the group 'Health Care Voters of Nevada' is airing in Northern Nevada. It targets Congressman Mark Amodei's vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Announcer: "Though Governor Sandoval opposed it, Congressman Amodei voted for the costly health care bill in Washington."

True. On May 4th, Congressman Amodei voted for a revised version of the American Health Care Act. Governor Sandoval was against it. Whether or not it is 'costly' as the ad suggests, that's a little speculative.

Announcer: "Fox Business reported it would lead to higher costs for Nevadans over 50 calling it an 'age tax'."

Misleading. Yes. Older people would pay more under the version favored, it is technically not a tax. The Congressional Budget Office put out a report on March 13. Americans over the age of 50 would pay 'generally' five times more than current law, according to the report. However, younger adults would have 'substantially' smaller premiums.

Announcer: "The A.M.A. (American Medical Association) says coverage would be more expensive."



Misleading. Again, more expensive for whom? It is cheaper for younger Americans, yet more expensive for people over 50.

Announcer: "The bill slashed nursing home care. Rural hospitals too."

True. The bill would've cut funding for "medical assistance" program in states. That includes nursing facilities, and resources for hospitals based on capita.

Announcer: "Heritage (Action) called it 'bad policy.' CATO Institute called it a 'train wreck.'"

Those are just opinions from those 2 organizations. Heritage Action is a conservative group, while C.A.T.O. Institute is a libertarian think tank.

Right now, there are no major efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The most recent was the Graham-Cassidy Bill in September. However, the Senate did not get enough support from Republican Senators to push the legislation through. That essentially ended the Republican Party's efforts to repeal Obamacare for the time being.