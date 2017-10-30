Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenagers

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information that will assist in locating two missing teenagers,14-year-old Jakob Palmer and 12-year-old Alexis Palmer, from Sun Valley that went missing Thursday, October 26.

They were last seen in the area of Sun Valley Boulevard and Leon Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. They may have been heading for the Stead area.

Sheriff’s office detectives believe the siblings may not be in immediate danger but are asking for any information that will help return them home.

Jakob Palmer is described as a 14-year-old white male, approximately six feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Alexis Palmer is described as a 12-year-old white female, approximately five feet, two inches tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jakob and Alexis is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.