UNR Med to Offer Student Outreach Clinics - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UNR Med to Offer Student Outreach Clinics

Posted: Updated:

Northern Nevadans that are uninsured, under-insured, or without a social security card will be able to receive free medical care at upcoming University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Student Outreach Clinics in November and December. UNR Med offers the clinics in a continuing effort to assist the region’s medically uninsured with needed healthcare services.

The following clinics are available:
 

  • General and Children’s Clinics:
     

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 - 8 a.m. to noon
 

  • Women’s Clinics:
     

Saturday, Nov. 18 - 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 8 a.m. to noon

The free clinics offer a variety of services, including: flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children.

The Student Outreach Clinics also offer general physicals, blood pressure monitoring, x-rays, immunizations for all ages and lab services including cholesterol checks and blood glucose monitoring. Dental services are not provided.

Patients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for a Tuesday clinic. No appointments are necessary, and Spanish translators are available as needed. Answers to frequently asked questions about UNR Med’s Student Outreach Clinics are available at https://med.unr.edu/soc/faqs

Clinics are held at UNR Med’s Family Medicine Center, located on the University of Nevada, Reno campus just north of Mackay Stadium off of North Virginia Street. Take RTC bus route 7 to North Virginia Street or the Sierra Spirit bus.

UNR Med offers the monthly clinics as a way to give back to the community and prepare medical students as future physicians. Licensed faculty and community physicians supervise the medical students and the care patients receive.

The Student Outreach Clinic is made possible by the support of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation and Patricia D. Cafferata in memory of Dr. H. Treat Cafferata.

  • NewsMore>>

  • One Person Confirmed Dead After Shots Fired Reported at University of Utah

    One Person Confirmed Dead After Shots Fired Reported at University of Utah

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-10-31 06:11:14 GMT

    The university issued a warning telling students and faculty to shelter in place. The suspect is being described as a white, adult male wearing black clothing and a beanie with a cross. He was also was described as having a tear-drop tattoo on his face and could be in a forest green pick-up with Colorado plates.

    More >>

    The university issued a warning telling students and faculty to shelter in place. The suspect is being described as a white, adult male wearing black clothing and a beanie with a cross. He was also was described as having a tear-drop tattoo on his face and could be in a forest green pick-up with Colorado plates.

    More >>

  • Police Investigating Stabbing Incident Near Lansdowne House Apartments

    Police Investigating Stabbing Incident Near Lansdowne House Apartments

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-31 04:31:38 GMT

    Sparks police responded to a stabbing that took place in the Lansdowne House Apartment Complex Monday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.  

    More >>

    Sparks police responded to a stabbing that took place in the Lansdowne House Apartment Complex Monday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.  

    More >>

  • Reality Check: 'Not Fake'

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-10-31 02:33:39 GMT

    A political advertisement from the group 'Health Care Voters of Nevada' is airing in Northern Nevada.  It targets Congressman Mark Amodei's vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.  

    More >>

    A political advertisement from the group 'Health Care Voters of Nevada' is airing in Northern Nevada.  It targets Congressman Mark Amodei's vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.