UNR Med to Offer Student Outreach Clinics

Northern Nevadans that are uninsured, under-insured, or without a social security card will be able to receive free medical care at upcoming University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Student Outreach Clinics in November and December. UNR Med offers the clinics in a continuing effort to assist the region’s medically uninsured with needed healthcare services.

The following clinics are available:



General and Children’s Clinics:



Tuesday, Nov. 7 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 - 8 a.m. to noon



Women’s Clinics:



Saturday, Nov. 18 - 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 8 a.m. to noon

The free clinics offer a variety of services, including: flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children.

The Student Outreach Clinics also offer general physicals, blood pressure monitoring, x-rays, immunizations for all ages and lab services including cholesterol checks and blood glucose monitoring. Dental services are not provided.

Patients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for a Tuesday clinic. No appointments are necessary, and Spanish translators are available as needed. Answers to frequently asked questions about UNR Med’s Student Outreach Clinics are available at https://med.unr.edu/soc/faqs

Clinics are held at UNR Med’s Family Medicine Center, located on the University of Nevada, Reno campus just north of Mackay Stadium off of North Virginia Street. Take RTC bus route 7 to North Virginia Street or the Sierra Spirit bus.

UNR Med offers the monthly clinics as a way to give back to the community and prepare medical students as future physicians. Licensed faculty and community physicians supervise the medical students and the care patients receive.

The Student Outreach Clinic is made possible by the support of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation and Patricia D. Cafferata in memory of Dr. H. Treat Cafferata.