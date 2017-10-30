Reno Career Fair Helps Students Choose a Future

As they told us at the door, the career expo for Washoe County 8th graders at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center today (Monday) was the biggest yet: over 5,000 eighth graders alone. And you can bet many of them have no idea of what they want to do after graduation. Some made up their minds right there, with the help of dozens of businesses and trade groups there to sell them. Nevada's current worker shortage has employers rolling out the red carpet. Cold Springs Middle School 8th grader Quintin Plantage was actually looking forward to that, “Because I want to see what I want to do when I'm older, so doing this is a good thing for me."

His classmate Brianna Wheelen does know her future. "I want to be a neo-natal nurse. I knew this a while ago. I've always wanted to work with babies and just help with them." Job advice on how to make a great living at that was waiting for her at the Renown table Brittney Brown was manning. As she told us, "If Brianna wants to start working as a CNA prior to becoming a nurse, we can help her learn those skills. Renown also has a great tuition reimbursement program."

Renown is even giving away $50 in gift cards for those who go through a mock job interview. The reason: a worker shortage we have not seen in recent times. Reno's unemployment rate is 4.2%, a low point. Ten-thousand extra workers are needed in northern Nevada right now. There's a severe lack of young people going into skilled jobs. That makes whatever these young people decide to do, very important.

It’s a decision Depoali Middle School 8th grader Delaney Miller is close to. "I'm really interested in medical or going into the STEM careers. This career fair helped very much. I was always kind of curious over what there was in Reno, and now I know a lot more."

An hour later, we met up with our first student Quintin again. After checking out the options here, he came close to a career decision: "More the construction side or engineer, kind of like that. That's what I really want to be when I'm older." He picked a field that is probably the most desperate for workers of all. At the Q & D Construction table, Quintin had talked with Steve Schuck, Career Coordinator at ACE High School. Steve’s side of their conversation? "I told him there's a lot of opportunity, and there's a lot of growth in this industry."

A day of big decisions, and excitement for so many futures. Brianna Wheelen spoke for many when she told us, "I'm excited. This is fun. I was waiting for this field trip for awhile."