President Trump Says Benghazi Militant Will 'Face Justice'

President Trump says a captured militant who was involved in the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, will "face justice" in the U.S.

Trump says he ordered the Special Forces operation that led to the capture of Mustafa al-Imam for his alleged role in the September 2012 attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya. Trump says the "four brave Americans" were serving their country.

Although five years have passed since the fatal attack, Trump says "our memory is deep and our reach is long."

He says the U.S. will not rest in its efforts to find and bring everyone who was involved in the attack to justice.

His full statement reads: 

"Yesterday, on my orders, United States captured Mustafa al-Imam in Libya. Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his alleged role in the September 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods - four brave Americans who were serving our country.

To the families of these fallen heroes: I want you to know that your loved ones are not forgotten, and they will never be forgotten.

Our memory is deep and our reach is long, and we will not rest in our efforts to find and bring the perpetrators of the heinous attacks in Benghazi to justice.

I want to thank our law enforcement, prosecutors, intelligence community, and military personnel for their extraordinary efforts in gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and tracking down fugitives associated with the attack, capturing them, and delivering them to the United States for prosecution. 

The United States will continue to support our Libyan partners to ensure that ISIS and other terrorist groups do not use Libya as a safe haven for attacks against United States citizens or interests, Libyans, and others.

Libya's long-term stability and security are linked to its ability to form a unified government and military, and we encourage all Libyans to support the ongoing reconciliation process facilitated by the United Nations and to work together to build a peaceful and stable country."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

