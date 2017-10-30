Food Bank to Hold Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off Event Thursday

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is starting the Holiday Food Drive Season with a drive-by Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off event on Thursday, November 2 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Grand Sierra Resort.

Businesses, organizations and individuals can drive-by the south side of the Grand Sierra Resort to the lower parking lot, located off Mill Street, and sign up to have a food drive of their own. At the event, participants will receive their boxes or barrels to get started collecting non-perishable food items to help the hungry in our region. The best part of the event is that Food Drive participants will be able to make their arrangements for their food drive and receive their collection bins without even getting out of their car. To save time, food drive participants can fill out their food drive form prior to the event. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Food Drive form can be found at fbnn.org.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is helping an average of 95,000 people each month with emergency food and services. This event is another way to help those in need in the area. The logistics of the Food Drive season are costly and time consuming for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The kick-off event offer the opportunity for organizations having food drives to help the Food Bank save money and time ($100 per truck load of barrels) by picking up their own materials.

For more information about the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, call 775-331-3663 or visit fbnn.org.

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report)