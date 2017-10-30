Lyon County DA: 81-Year-Old Man Found Guilty in Child Molestation Case

The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an 81-year-old man was found guilty of child molestation charges earlier this month in Yerington.

Authorities say Arlyn David Hogarth of Yerington was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a child, one count of lewdness with a child under 14, and one count of open and gross lewdness, following a week long jury trial in Yerington. The jury returned the verdict on October 18, 2017.

Prosecutors say he was charged with sexually abusing two girls during two different time periods.

The DA’s Office says Hogarth will be sentenced at a later date.

On two of the sexual assault counts, Hogarth faces a possible sentence of life in prison with parole after 20 years, or a definite term of 20 years, with parole eligibility after 5 years. On the lewdness with a child charge, he faces life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years. On one sexual assault charge he faces life in prison with parole after 25 years. On the open and gross lewdness charge he faces up to one year in the Lyon County Jail.

(Lyon County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)