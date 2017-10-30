Horse Advocacy Group Hopes to Bring Back Partnership

The American Wild Horse Campaign, which was the one point of contact for the state on wild horses in our area, held a meeting Sunday about their recently terminated agreement with the state. What was originally planned as an appreciation event for the American Wild Horse Campaign's volunteers turned into a rally to overturn the termination of a four-year cooperative agreement the group had with the Department of Agriculture.

"We had a cooperative agreement with the American Wild Horse Preservation since 2015, and they have actually notified us this summer that they no longer wish to carry out the management plans that were laid out," said Doug Farris, the Administrator for Animal Industry with the Department of Agriculture.

But the group claims they have not failed to execute any portion of the agreement, and were blindsided by the termination letter last Wednesday.

Deniz Bolbol, Director for the American Wild Horse Campaign said, "We never refused to do anything, we have always adhered to the cooperative agreement."

The AWHC claims the signed agreement makes them the 'one point of contact' for all horse related matters in the historic Virginia Range, however they say the state has enlisted other organizations and private citizen's help without alerting the AWHC, so they backed off from some of the public safety concerns. This was done due to the fact that the organization had to supply their own insurance for their volunteers, as well as get permission and documentation from the state before any plans were taken into action.

"They were circumventing us, and it didn't make sense for us to be legally libel for things we had nothing to do with," said Bolbol.

Director Jim Barbee from the Department of Agriculture said, "we were notified in writing in August of 2016 and again verbally in March 2017 that AWHC would not be fulfilling management duties, and since then have worked with other advocates that have stepped up to assist in that area."

The Department is currently looking for a new group to take over.

"Somebody who has the tools and resources needed to carry out the management plan and public safety," said Farris.

The group, which is involved with curbing the birthrate in the local horse population by 140 in just one year, announced they have administered more contraceptives this year alone, than the BLM did in 2016 nationwide. Since the agreement in 2013, the AWHC says, there have been no horses from the Virginia Range sent to slaughter.

Bolbol says that "We are 100% confident that if the governor finds out and hears from Nevadan's, he can do the right thing and rescind this and come back to the table. We stand ready to work with the department of AG in good faith.”

The American Wild Horse Campaign representatives say that they are completely willing to take back up the management role, as well as continue their work curbing the birthrate of these feral horses.

For more information about the American Wild Horse Campaign, head to https://americanwildhorsecampaign.org/ and for more information about the Nevada Department of Agriculture head to http://agri.nv.gov/