Halloween Forecast and A Look At Our Next Storm

For the most part we’ve been rather spoiled with warm weather the past couple weeks, but that will change by the later half of this week. In the meantime, Halloween will be mild with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50’s Tuesday evening for trick or treating.


A dry cold front will move through the area Monday, cooling us off and opening the door for more storms to move in here. We have now reached the peak in our roller coaster ride of temperatures and it’s only downhill from here. The graphic below shows temperatures going back as far as the 19th and then the forecast through this coming weekend. 

High pressure has been in place for a while, but as it breaks down the front can move in here Monday followed by possibly a series of more storms within the next ten days.  As a late week ridge builds in the Pacific a strong low will be brewing in the Gulf of Alaska and eventually moving south into our area by the weekend. 


Anything past three days is hard to forecast for, but long range models continues to show a cooling trend with more moisture moving in by the weekend. We still have to narrow down the exact timing of the storm and totals are still up in the air, but I can tell you it will be much different next weekend than this one. This will be our first atmospheric river of the season, and so far it appears to be on the weak to moderate side in terms of strength.

One thing that the models are showing is a lag between the moisture and the cold air arriving. If this comes true, snow totals would be much lower in the Sierra. In the valley, it appears to come as all rain, but anyone above 5000’ should be prepared for some snow. Again, we are still a week away, so a lot can change by then. Oftentimes the GFS long term model is too cold and too quick, which is something to keep in mind as well. Winds will be strong in the valley with gusts over 40mph.


Make sure to stay tuned to KTVN on air and online and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest weather information. 

  • One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley

    Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.  

  • University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

    The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center. 

  • Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night

    Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.

