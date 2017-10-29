Lanes of I-80 EB reopen After Crash Temporarily Shut Them Down - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lanes of I-80 EB reopen After Crash Temporarily Shut Them Down

UPDATE: The crash is now clear and lanes are back open, per NDOT.

NDOT is reporting that the eastbound lanes on I-80 are closed following a crash near the West 4th Street exit Sunday night.

NDOT says that detours are available for drivers.

Crews say there are no injuries in the crash.

  • One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley

    Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.  

    Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.  

  • University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

    The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center. 

    The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center. 

  • Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night

    Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.

    Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.

