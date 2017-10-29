Stephens Leads Nevada to Exhibition Win Over Stanislaus State

Senior Kendall Stephens scored a game-high 35 points and Nevada scored 100 points in a 17-point exhibition victory over Stanislaus State on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack is now 2-0 in exhibition play with one exhibition game remaining against Dominican University on Friday at the Virginia Street Gym in a “Throwback” game.

Just 150 tickets remain for the “Throwback” game and can be purchased by calling 775-348-PACK (7225). Tickets will not be sold at the event so get them in advance.

Stephens was hot from the start nailing seven of his first eight attempts from behind the arc in the first half and went to the locker room with 24 points. In the second half he was 2-of-6 and ended the night with 35 points making 10-of-15 from the field including 9-of-14 from behind the arc and all six free throw attempts. The nine made 3-pointers would have tied the school record in a regular season game.

Sophomore Josh Hall posted a double-double off the bench finishing with 20 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in just 25 minutes. Junior Caleb Martin was productive finishing the game with 20 points, seven rebounds, a game high five assists, a block and two steals. His brother Cody was the fourth Pack player in double figures with 13 points and four steals.

Nevada largest lead of the game was 33 points and first occurred with 3:33 to play in the first half. The Pack settled for a 27-point lead at the break. The Warriors outscored Nevada 52-42 in the second half to make the final score 100-83.

Nevada Press Release