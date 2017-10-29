NHP Identifies Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash on US95A in Fernley

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US95A in Fernley on Sunday afternoon.

NHP says 61-year-old Stanley Stevens Stainbrook of Fernley was heading north on US95A near West Newlands Drive when he turned into a shopping center parking lot and into the path of an oncoming Jeep Cherokee heading south. That driver was unable to stop in time, and hit Stainbrook's motorcycle.

Stainbrook died of his injuries.

The Jeep driver remained on scene until emergency responders arrived.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hildebrand (NHP) at 775-687-9617 dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #171002755