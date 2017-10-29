One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon. 

They say the motorcycle collided with an SUV on US-95 Alternate at Fremont Street, in front of McDonald's. 

The motorcyclist died from his injuries. Roadways are now back open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

