Girl Scout Silver Award Group Hosts Haunted House

The Girl Scout Silver Award Group RHHR is putting on a fundraiser for Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation by hosting a haunted house.

RAVE stands for Respite And Volunteer Experience. It is a nonprofit organization that provides respite care to families who have children with special needs.

There are different options on how you can get into the Haunted House:

1. $3 a person, or $10 for a family of 5 (+$1 per extra member)

2. Bring one of the following supplies per person:

- Non-perishable snacks (bags or boxes of snacks)

- Art supplies (markers, canvases, crayons, paint, glue, etc.)

- Table Cloths, Chalk, Cases of Water, Unused/new clothes, copy paper, stamps, envelopes, etc.

3. FREE (if you bring)

- Bean bag chairs, vacuum (industrial preferred), foldable gate, chalk board paint, baskets/bins

The Haunted House will take place from Oct. 28th-31st.

Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 6772 Lilac Dawn Ct, Sparks, NV 89436