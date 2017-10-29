University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

Posted: Updated:

The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game at 3 p.m., to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center.

They say, as a precaution, fans are being asked to not touch a bat and should contact a staff member for assistance if a bat is spotted. 

The University has been told these bats are not harmful and pose no public risk.

Recently, Lawlor Events Center has experienced an influx of Brazilian bats. They tell us over 80,000 Brazilian bats make northern Nevada, specifically under the McCarran Bridge, their home from spring to late September. They then migrate to Mexico in October. The warm weather has made many of them stay in the area. 

The University has been working closely with the Nevada Department of Wildlife to remove these bats, a protected species, from the facility over the last two weeks. They say they have relocated a large number of the bats. However, there are still a few within the building. 

The University of Nevada men's basketball team is playing an exhibition game against Stanislaus State at 3 p.m. today.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley

    One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley

    Sunday, October 29 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-10-30 00:20:13 GMT

    Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.  

    More >>

    Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.  

    More >>

  • University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

    University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

    Sunday, October 29 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-10-29 20:10:56 GMT

    The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center. 

    More >>

    The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center. 

    More >>

  • Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night

    Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night

    Sunday, October 29 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-10-29 17:30:29 GMT

    Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.

    More >>

    Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.