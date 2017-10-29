University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game at 3 p.m., to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center.

They say, as a precaution, fans are being asked to not touch a bat and should contact a staff member for assistance if a bat is spotted.

The University has been told these bats are not harmful and pose no public risk.

Recently, Lawlor Events Center has experienced an influx of Brazilian bats. They tell us over 80,000 Brazilian bats make northern Nevada, specifically under the McCarran Bridge, their home from spring to late September. They then migrate to Mexico in October. The warm weather has made many of them stay in the area.

The University has been working closely with the Nevada Department of Wildlife to remove these bats, a protected species, from the facility over the last two weeks. They say they have relocated a large number of the bats. However, there are still a few within the building.

The University of Nevada men's basketball team is playing an exhibition game against Stanislaus State at 3 p.m. today.