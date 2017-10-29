Reno Christian Fellowship Hosts "Trunk or Treat" - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Christian Fellowship Hosts "Trunk or Treat"

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Christian Fellowship is hosting a community Trunk or Treat free event Sunday from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat is a twist on trick or treating from the trunk of cars. The parking lot at Reno Christian Fellowship will be lined with decorated and themed car trunks. Trunk participants will be dressed in costume, passing out "treats" and goodies. 

There will also be carnival games, hay and pony rides, puppet shows, and bounce house and more. Food and drink will be available to buy. 

Dress up and bring the family!

Reno Christian Fellowship is located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in South Reno. 

For more information, you can contact Brad Chinn or Cheryl Pierce at (775) 853-4234.

  One Dead after a Motorcycle Accident in Fernley

    Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.  

  University Warning Wolf Pack Fans: Bats at Lawlor

    The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center. 

  Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night

    Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.

