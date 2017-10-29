Reno Christian Fellowship Hosts "Trunk or Treat"

The Reno Christian Fellowship is hosting a community Trunk or Treat free event Sunday from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat is a twist on trick or treating from the trunk of cars. The parking lot at Reno Christian Fellowship will be lined with decorated and themed car trunks. Trunk participants will be dressed in costume, passing out "treats" and goodies.

There will also be carnival games, hay and pony rides, puppet shows, and bounce house and more. Food and drink will be available to buy.

Dress up and bring the family!

Reno Christian Fellowship is located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in South Reno.

For more information, you can contact Brad Chinn or Cheryl Pierce at (775) 853-4234.