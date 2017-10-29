Street Treats Happening Today - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Street Treats Happening Today

The annual Street Treats event is happening Sunday from 2-4 p.m. 

According to the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission, who puts on the event, more than 500 homeless men, women and children are expected to be at the Record Street campus. 

On the south end of the campus, about 50 staff and volunteers will be dressed in Halloween costumes as they bring treats to those in need. Homeless adults will receive anything from can openers to hygiene packs to special treats. 

Their children will be given games, prizes and tons of candy!

The Mission is located at the north end at 355 Record Street. Stop by and help those in need! 

For more information, contact Rick Redding. He will be the "Cat in the Hat" walking around. You can also visit their website: www.rsgm.org

