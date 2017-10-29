Reno Bowls for Rhinos

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy against the United States and other felony charges.More >>
The head of Puerto Rico's power company says the agency is cancelling its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid scrutiny of the tiny Montana company's role in restoring the island's power system.More >>
The Washoe County School District has invited about 50 school district leaders to learn about family engagement during a two-day event in Reno.More >>
During the past four Halloweens, there have been a total of eight traffic deaths and 578 crashes.More >>
Halloween is just four days away and last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores in hopes that their perfect costume is not sold out.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash with an SUV and motorcycle in Fernley Sunday afternoon.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center.More >>
Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.More >>
For the most part we’ve been rather spoiled with warm weather the past couple weeks, but that will change by the later half of this week. In the meantime, Halloween will be mild with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50’s Tuesday evening for trick or treating.More >>
The winter outlook for the upcoming season is posted, and it shows an equal chance of having an above or below year in terms of precipitation in our area. The outlook favors a warmer winter season for the lower two thirds of the country.More >>
