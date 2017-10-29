Reno Bowls for Rhinos

Reno area zoo keepers are bowling and want you to join them in raising money for the conservation of endangered rhinos and their ecosystems.

The Family and Team Bowling event begins at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs until 7 p.m. The event is being held at the National Bowling Stadium.

Tickets: Gala - $12.00 per hour per person; $40.00 per team of four.

Parking: Free parking in the structure via 4th Street.

According to the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), they have raised over $6 million dollars through Bowling for Rhinos since 1990.

All the proceeds raised at today's event go to supporting three rhino sanctuaries in Indonesia, Sumatra and Kenya.

For more information, visit www.renobowlsforrhinos.com or call (775) 303-8057.