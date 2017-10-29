Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Saturday Night

Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man. 

The suspect, 28-year-old Taren Brown, was arrested for attempted homicide, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Police say Brown was chasing another person into the street when Reno police officers were on patrol in the areas of the bus station at 200 E. 4th Street. Police say that officers were talking to the person being chased while Brown ran away. 

The investigation revealed that Brown went up to the victim, without provocation, placed a gun to his back, and attempted to shoot him.

Officers later found Brown and located a gun on him.

