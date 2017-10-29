Full Recovery from California Wildfires May Take Years

In his response, Amodei claims he will support the Dream Act if his party doesn't suggest another solution before it is time to vote.More >>
The annual Street Treats event is happening Sunday from 2-4 p.m.More >>
Reno area zoo keepers are bowling and want you to join them in raising money for the conservation of endangered rhinos and their ecosystems.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno is telling fans attending Sunday's men's basketball game to be aware of bats living in the Lawlor Events Center.More >>
Reno police tell us a man was arrested for attempted murder, and other charges, Saturday night at 6:24 p.m. near downtown Reno after he allegedly tried to shoot another man.More >>
Sparks Police tell us they arrested Jeff Nady, the graduate assistant coach for the Wolf Pack football team, Friday night at 11:41 p.m. after suspicion of DUI.More >>
The winter outlook for the upcoming season is posted, and it shows an equal chance of having an above or below year in terms of precipitation in our area. The outlook favors a warmer winter season for the lower two thirds of the country.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
