Hoeft Leads Pack Volleyball to Win Over Bulldogs

Sophomore Shayla Hoeft was an efficiency machine Saturday, hitting .846 as the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-17, 5-7 MW) defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-15, 4-8 MW) in three straight sets.

Hoeft tallied 11 kills on just 13 attempts while not committing a single error in the afternoon. The percentage marked the highest tick a Nevada player has ever hit, breaking Shannon Stemler’s record from 2001 (.750 at Boise State).

“Our passing and setting was really good today,” Hoeft said “We had control of the match this afternoon throughout. The serving was tough on our end today too, and that created a lot of opportunities right from the start of the match.”

Hoeft tied senior Madison Foley, who also put down 11 kills, for match high honors. Both sophomores Ayla Fresensius and Camille Davey collected 10 digs in the match. Nevada’s defense at the net was solid as well as the Pack put up 12 teams blocks with five a piece for Hoeft and junior Peighton De Von. Fresno State was held to a team hitting percentage of just .056, the Bulldogs’ lowest of the season.

Things were ticking early for the Wolf Pack offense as Nevada was able to force an early Bulldogs timeout after taking a 7-3 lead. Although the ‘Dogs would pull within two late in the set, Nevada would ride its early lead out to a set one win, taking the frame 25-20.

Set two started close as Nevada trailed Fresno State by a point or two early on. However, knotting it up at 11, a kill from Foley and a ‘Dogs blocking error put the Pack up 13-11, forcing the visiting timeout. Nevada stayed ahead, but Fresno State threatened with three straight points, pulling to within 24-21. Nevada called a timeout to cut the run short and, one Peighton De Von kill later, Nevada took the set 25-21 to go up in the match two sets to none.

It was all Nevada in set three as the Wolf Pack went on to win the final frame 25-17 and the complete the sweep.

Nevada will now hit the road for two matches at UNLV and at New Mexico on Nov. 2 and 4.

