Today, Carson City held the 79th annual Nevada Day Parade, and Channel 2 was there for the celebration! The parade stretched down Carson Street, and thousands of people showed up to celebrate the silver state and everything Nevada stands for.

"People are so proud of Nevada, they are proud to be Nevadans I think because Nevada is a place unlike any other, it's a place where you can be who you want to be, you can do what you want to do," said Chief Communications Officer for Travel Nevada Bethany Drysdale.

The parade featured hundreds of organizations from across Nevada, and was scheduled to last almost 4 hours!

But Nevada day isn't just a party, officials say its also the largest celebration of statehood in the country--commemorating Nevada’s admission to statehood on October 31, 1864.

The Nevada State Museum, which is located directly on the parade route, had free admission today to teach all about Nevada’s rich history.

"The turnout was amazing, we had thousands of people yesterday, and we are going to have thousands more today. Carson City is alive with Nevada history and pride,” said Myron Freedman, Director of the Nevada State Museum.

The Museum is reliant on staff as well as volunteers, and is always on the lookout for extra help with tours. If you would like to learn more about Nevada’s history or how to volunteer, head to http://nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumcarsoncity.