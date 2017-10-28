Local Auto Repair Shop Builds Largest Ballet Tutu for a Good Cause

The Auto Doctor, in Truckee, is teaming up with the Tutu Project to build the world record largest ballet tutu for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Tutu Project started when a man began taking pictures of himself all over the world in a little more than a tutu, after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Auto Doctor tells us that this project assists men and women diagnosed with breast cancer and things insurance don't cover such as wigs, prosthetics, fuel and daycare.

The Tutu Project means a great deal to the auto repair shop because of their employee, Cindy Lain. She is an 11-year survivor and advocate for men and women diagnosed with breast cancer.

"When I read the DARE 2 TUTU story, I was deeply touched by the love and sincere gift of laughter that Bob Carey wanted to share with his wife Linda and friends in the Chemo room. I have heard the sound of laughter there and it shines so bright that you momentarily forget the pain and just have to laugh along,” says Lain.

The Auto Doctor in Truckee CA has teamed up with The Tutu Project and decided to break the standing world record of an 87’ foot tutu that took place in England last year. NAPA Auto parts has joined them by donating their 84-foot tool and equipment semi tractor trailer to wrap the incredibly large, hand made tutu around.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Auto Doctor, 12000 Pioneer Trail, Truckee, CA 96161

There will be a raffle with incredible prizes that have been donated by companies such as Vavoline, Napa Auto Parts, AAA Insurance and many local companies.