Wolf Pack Assistant Coach Suspended after DUI - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Assistant Coach Suspended after DUI

Sparks Police tell us they arrested Jeff Nady, the graduate assistant coach for the Wolf Pack football team, Friday night at 11:41 p.m. after suspicion of DUI. 

SPD says a Sparks Police Officer saw the driver on I-80 exiting onto Pyramid Highway when the Nady hit an exit sign, but then drove away from the scene. The car continued westbound on Nugget Ave and tried to make a turn onto northbound 11th street. Nady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Nugget Casino Hotel. He left his car and ran into the hotel where he was apprehended by Sparks police. 

There were no injuries reported. 

The suspect, Jeff Nady, is a Reno local and former Nevada football player. Nady was arrested for DUI-Alcohol, open container in a vehicle, intoxicated person in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, obstructing of a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident. 

We reached out to Nevada spokesperson Chad Hartley, and he said this: "We are aware of the incident and are gathering more information at this time. Jeff has been suspended from football-related activities as the legal process continues." 

