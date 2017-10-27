Groups and Students Gather in a "Take a Knee" Rally - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Groups and Students Gather in a "Take a Knee" Rally

Posted: Updated:

Multiple groups gathered Friday evening in front of the University of Nevada, Reno for a “Take a Knee” rally, which was held to condemn and protest police brutality and acts of racism on university campus. This rally takes its lead from former San Francisco 49er and Nevada Wolfpack Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of kneeling on the field during the National Anthem. 

The Black Caucus of the Washoe Democrats, UNR Young Democrats and the NAACP led the rally while students on campus gathered around to participate.

This rally was held following an incident caught on university officer body cam footage, in which one of the officers can be heard joking about shooting black, graduate student Kevin McReynolds.

“I’m glad you’re not fighting,” one of the officers said to the McReynolds during the stop. “You’re too big.”

Another officer added, “Right? That’s why I was like, I’m just going to shoot him if goes sideways.”

The university later released the video to encourage transparency. 

Director of Police Services Adam Garcia remarked on the video calling it “reprehensible” and “deplorable.”

“I’m angered, am I surprised?” Garcia said. “Absolutely, this is not behavior that I expect my officers to take part in.”

UNR President Marc Johnson also released an official apology to McReynolds commenting that there is still much work to be done within the university.

“We still have much work to do if we are to become the place we hope to be,” said Johnson. “Our goal is to be an inclusive campus where all of our students, faculty and staff feel safe.” 

Later, McReynolds released a statement on his blog saying he was disappointed with the university’s response. 

In part, his statement reads, "On the campus that I call home, my life was threatened by a police officer for being too big and too black. But I know I’m not alone. Evidenced by the university’s tepid response to my incident as well as many other similar incidences, I feel there is a systemic racial inclusivity problem at UNR. I believe my experience shows that UNR is more concerned with the appearance of diversity than actually assuring the safety of minority students on campus." 

For the initial story regarding the release of the body cam footage, click here.

For more details about McReynolds's response, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amodei Responds To Protesters

    Amodei Responds To Protesters

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-10-28 01:21:17 GMT

    In his response, Amodei claims he will support the Dream Act if his party doesn't suggest another solution before it is time to vote.

    More >>

    In his response, Amodei claims he will support the Dream Act if his party doesn't suggest another solution before it is time to vote.

    More >>

  • Groups and Students Gather in a "Take a Knee" Rally

    Groups and Students Gather in a "Take a Knee" Rally

    Friday, October 27 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-28 03:43:17 GMT

    The rally was held following an incident caught on university officer body cam footage in which one of the officers can be heard joking about shooting black, graduate student Kevin McReynolds.

    More >>

    The rally was held following an incident caught on university officer body cam footage in which one of the officers can be heard joking about shooting black, graduate student Kevin McReynolds.

    More >>

  • New Chancellor Plans Changes for Higher Ed in Nevada

    New Chancellor Plans Changes for Higher Ed in Nevada

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-10-28 02:30:19 GMT

    Nevada's colleges and universities have a big task at hand: getting students ready to work in the "new Nevada" economy, so companies don't have to hire from out of state. The new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, Thom Reilly, has only been chancellor for a few months. but he is already focused on some big changes.

    More >>

    Nevada's colleges and universities have a big task at hand: getting students ready to work in the "new Nevada" economy, so companies don't have to hire from out of state. The new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, Thom Reilly, has only been chancellor for a few months. but he is already focused on some big changes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.