Groups and Students Gather in a "Take a Knee" Rally

In his response, Amodei claims he will support the Dream Act if his party doesn't suggest another solution before it is time to vote.More >>
The rally was held following an incident caught on university officer body cam footage in which one of the officers can be heard joking about shooting black, graduate student Kevin McReynolds.More >>
Nevada's colleges and universities have a big task at hand: getting students ready to work in the "new Nevada" economy, so companies don't have to hire from out of state. The new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, Thom Reilly, has only been chancellor for a few months. but he is already focused on some big changes.More >>
The drug take back is part of a national effort, and sites to drop off unwanted prescription drugs will be open Saturday, October 28, from 10am to 2pm.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>
