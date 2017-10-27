Groups and Students Gather in a "Take a Knee" Rally

Multiple groups gathered Friday evening in front of the University of Nevada, Reno for a “Take a Knee” rally, which was held to condemn and protest police brutality and acts of racism on university campus. This rally takes its lead from former San Francisco 49er and Nevada Wolfpack Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of kneeling on the field during the National Anthem.

The Black Caucus of the Washoe Democrats, UNR Young Democrats and the NAACP led the rally while students on campus gathered around to participate.



This rally was held following an incident caught on university officer body cam footage, in which one of the officers can be heard joking about shooting black, graduate student Kevin McReynolds.

“I’m glad you’re not fighting,” one of the officers said to the McReynolds during the stop. “You’re too big.”

Another officer added, “Right? That’s why I was like, I’m just going to shoot him if goes sideways.”

The university later released the video to encourage transparency.

Director of Police Services Adam Garcia remarked on the video calling it “reprehensible” and “deplorable.”

“I’m angered, am I surprised?” Garcia said. “Absolutely, this is not behavior that I expect my officers to take part in.”

UNR President Marc Johnson also released an official apology to McReynolds commenting that there is still much work to be done within the university.

“We still have much work to do if we are to become the place we hope to be,” said Johnson. “Our goal is to be an inclusive campus where all of our students, faculty and staff feel safe.”

Later, McReynolds released a statement on his blog saying he was disappointed with the university’s response.

In part, his statement reads, "On the campus that I call home, my life was threatened by a police officer for being too big and too black. But I know I’m not alone. Evidenced by the university’s tepid response to my incident as well as many other similar incidences, I feel there is a systemic racial inclusivity problem at UNR. I believe my experience shows that UNR is more concerned with the appearance of diversity than actually assuring the safety of minority students on campus."

