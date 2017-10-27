National Drug Take Back to be Held - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Drug Take Back to be Held

Another drug take back day is coming up to give people the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted prescription, or non prescription, drugs Saturday, October 28, from 10am to 2pm.

Collection sites include:

Walmart Parking Lot 
3770 HWY 395 
Carson City, NV 89705

Gateway Shopping Center
11290 Donner Pass Road
Truckee, CA 96161

Safeway Store Parking Lot
212 Elks Point Rd
Gardnerville, NV 89460

Old Tahoe City Fire Station
300 North Lake Blvd
Tahoe City, CA 96145

Walgreens Parking Lot
1342 US HWY 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410

Plumas County Sheriff's Office: Portola Substation
324 S Gulling St
Portola, CA 96122

Douglas County Sheriff South Substation Parking Lot
1476 Albite Ave
Wellington, NV 89444

Plumas County Sheriff's Office
1400 E Main St
Quincy, CA 95971

