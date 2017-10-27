New Chancellor Plans Changes for Higher Ed in Nevada

Nevada's colleges and universities have a big task at hand: getting students ready to work in the "new Nevada" economy, so companies don't have to hire from out of state.

The new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, Thom Reilly, has only been chancellor for a few months, but he is already focused on some big changes.



In an interview for this week's Face the State, he said part of that change is taking a broader look at higher education, considering certificate programs, two-year degrees, and trade schools along with traditional four-year degrees.

"We need to be focusing on those trades and those certificates," Reilly said. "One measure I would like to look it is, 'Are we producing new certificates in response to new industries?'"

But he said the battle doesn't stop there. One of his main goals is increasing participation in the higher education system. He said Nevada is ranked 49th out of the 50 states when it comes to higher education attainment. He wants to make classes more accessible.

"It's not only producing those certificates and trades, but also having the ability to get those certificates easier, either through online, through weekend classes, through courses that you can do at your own pace," Reilly said. "We have to be a lot more creative."

Right now, the employees most needed in Nevada are nurses, electricians, dental assistants, mechanics, and heating and air technicians.

None of those requires a four-year degree, but all of them require more than a high school diploma. And right now only about a quarter of Nevadans pursue any education past high school.

"Access to higher education is the number one adaptive factor that leads toward success," Reilly said, "and we've basically relegated that to just 24 percent of our population. We have to do a better job."

Reilly also discussed closing the achievement gap and increasing diversity in the system, tuition prices, and the Universities' research programs.

