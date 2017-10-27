Halloween Stores Hit Hard by Last-Minute Shoppers

In his response, Amodei claims he will support the Dream Act if his party doesn't suggest another solution before it is time to vote.More >>
In his response, Amodei claims he will support the Dream Act if his party doesn't suggest another solution before it is time to vote.More >>
Halloween is just four days away and last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores in hopes that their perfect costume is not sold out.More >>
Halloween is just four days away and last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores in hopes that their perfect costume is not sold out.More >>
The winter outlook for the upcoming season is posted, and it shows an equal chance of having an above or below year in terms of precipitation in our area. The outlook favors a warmer winter season for the lower two thirds of the country.More >>
The winter outlook for the upcoming season is posted, and it shows an equal chance of having an above or below year in terms of precipitation in our area. The outlook favors a warmer winter season for the lower two thirds of the country.More >>
The CBS Evening News celebrates 50 years of one of their most beloved segments, “On the Road,” which features ordinary people doing incredible things across the country. Not too long ago, they were here in Reno.More >>
The CBS Evening News celebrates 50 years of one of their most beloved segments, “On the Road,” which features ordinary people doing incredible things across the country. Not too long ago, they were here in Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>