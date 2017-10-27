Halloween Stores Hit Hard by Last-Minute Shoppers

Halloween is just four days away, and last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores in hopes that their perfect costume is not sold out.

George Chrisman, Manager of the local Spirit Halloween Stores, says he's worked in the area for the past ten years, and this is one of the busiest he has seen.

Chrisman says sales are only going up, "Last year was one of our better years with the economy and everything else, it just seems like this year is even better than last year. Shoppers are spending more than they have, and our total sales is better than they have been."

Even though the temporary holiday stores have been open for about three months now, the stores' employees are not surprised to see a sudden surge of customers in just the past week.

It's not just kids looking to play dress up for a day, though. Spirit employee, Thomas Pierce says, "It has been hectic lately. [Customers] are running around trying to find things and we're running around trying to help them find those things." He adds, "We're starting to run out of product for kids and adults."

To make this Halloween sweet with more than just candy, Spirit Halloween Stores are raising money for their annual "Spirit of Children" fundraiser for patients at Renown Children's Hospital.

To participate, Spirit customers can choose to donate at the time of check-out.

