Prescribed Fires to Begin Wednesday

The CBS Evening News celebrates 50 years of one of their most beloved segments, "On the Road," which features ordinary people doing incredible things across the country. Not too long ago, they were here in Reno.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.
Sierra Front says a car caught fire north of Reno near North Red Rock and Bird Springs early Friday afternoon.
Prescribed fire operations will begin in D.L. Bliss State Park on the southwest end of Lake Tahoe, conditions allowing.
The Trump administration is proposing new health insurance regulations that could affect basic benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, starting in 2019.
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
