Prescribed Fires to Begin Wednesday

California State Parks has announced it will be starting the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) fall prescribed burn program starting Wednesday, November 1, if conditions allow.

Prescribed fire operations will begin in D.L. Bliss State Park on the southwest end of Lake Tahoe. This operation was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but was delayed due to resource need elsewhere.

Smoke may be visible during the burn and is expected throughout the week.

To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us. View the map with project locations and details at http://www.tahoefft.org.