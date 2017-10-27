Trump Administration Proposes Health Law Benefit Changes

The Trump administration is proposing new health insurance regulations that could affect basic benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, starting in 2019.



Loosening "Obamacare" benefit requirements was a major sticking point for congressional Republicans in thus-far fruitless efforts to repeal the law.



The complex new plan from the administration would give states a potential path to easing some requirements, allowing them to select from coverage levels in another state.



The plan was issued Friday.



Ten broad categories of services would still have to be covered, but the fine print could change.



Categories that could be affected are:



- Outpatient, inpatient and emergency care



- Prescription drugs and labs



- Preventive care



- Pregnancy, maternity and newborn care



- Mental health and substance abuse



- Rehabilitation



- And children's services

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)