Amazon Reportedly Eyes Possible Pharmacy Business

Amazon has reportedly has obtained pharmacy licenses in 12 states, hinting at possible plans to disrupt both the drugstore business and the larger pharmaceuticals industry.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the e-commerce giant has obtained wholesale pharmacy licenses in at least 12 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon and Tennessee.

It's not certain that Amazon is weighing a move into the highly competitive drugs industry. Amazon also requires wholesale licenses in particular states to sell medical devices.

"It's unclear... whether the regulatory filings support speculation that the e-commerce giant is planning a move into the prescription drug delivery business, territory currently dominated by a handful of companies," the newspaper reported.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment, saying the company doesn't comment on speculation.

Amazon, the largest online retailer, is on a tear after reporting a blowout quarter earlier this week. Its shares surged more than 12% today to an all-time high of nearly $1,100.

Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX), a leading pharmacy benefits manager, rose more than 5% to $51.91 in early afternoon trading. Earlier this week, CEO Tim Wentworth told Wall Street analysts that he was "very confident we'll stand well against an entry in the [pharmacy benefits manager] space, be it Amazon or anybody."

