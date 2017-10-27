Amazon Reportedly Eyes Possible Pharmacy Business

Sierra Front says crews are responding to a reported wildfire near North Red Rock and Bird Springs.More >>
The Trump administration is proposing new health insurance regulations that could affect basic benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, starting in 2019.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Middlegate in Churchill County is now 545 acres large.More >>
After this weekend, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will resume lift operations and open additional terrain as weather and conditions permit.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>
