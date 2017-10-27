WCSD Hosts District Leaders From Across the Nation at Family Eng - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Hosts District Leaders From Across the Nation at Family Engagement Summit

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District has invited about 50 school district leaders to learn about family engagement during a two-day event in Reno. 

The Learning Lab will offer members of the District Leaders Network on Family and Community Engagement  the opportunity to learn from their peers who have successfully applied family- and community engagement strategies within  their districts. 

“We are excited to welcome these representatives from other school districts to WCSD,” said D’Lisa Crain, Family-School Partnerships administrator for WCSD. “This is a great chance for us to share information about our successes and challenges, and we hope we can help other districts institute practices and supports that have worked well for us, our students, and our families.” 

Over the past decade, Crain— who was named one of Education Week’s “2016 Leaders to Learn From” – worked with staff to build the District’s family engagement program that encourages schools and families to work hand -in-hand to help students succeed. Her department supports the efforts of more than 100 interpreters, child-care providers, and other personnel.

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)

