New Arcade Bar Opens in Midtown Reno

Sierra Front says a wildfire fire near Middlegate in Churchill County is now 400-500 acres large.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is kicking off a green waste pilot program this weekend that acts as an alternative to pile burning.More >>
The Washoe County School District has invited about 50 school district leaders to learn about family engagement during a two-day event in Reno.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect in communities near a Southern California wildfire. The blaze was last reported late Thursday to have spread over 700 acres, with only 15% containment.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.More >>
