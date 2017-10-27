FEMA Disavows Puerto Rico Power Contract Amid Investigations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FEMA Disavows Puerto Rico Power Contract Amid Investigations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid. The contract went to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

FEMA said in a statement Friday that any language in the contract saying the agency approved the deal with Whitefish Energy Holdings is inaccurate. FEMA says it hasn't approved any reimbursement requests from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority for money to cover the ongoing repairs to the island's power grid following Hurricane Maria.

FEMA says its initial review raises significant concerns about how Whitefish got the deal and whether the contracted prices are reasonable.

Multiple congressional committees have now launched investigations into the contract.

