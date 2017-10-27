FEMA Disavows Puerto Rico Power Contract Amid Investigations

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect in communities near a Southern California wildfire. The blaze was last reported late Thursday to have spread over 700 acres, with only 15% containment.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid.
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will open this Friday and Saturday for skiing and snowboarding.
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.
The Division of Parole and Probation needs helping finding a suspect who we first told you about in January who's still on the run after almost a year.
