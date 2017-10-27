Southern California Wildfire Burns 700 Acres - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Southern California Wildfire Burns 700 Acres

Posted: Updated:

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect in communities near a Southern California wildfire.

The blaze was last reported late Thursday to have spread over 700 acres, with only 15% containment.

The fire broke out earlier in the day in an off-road vehicle area within the Cleveland National Forest about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

So far mandatory evacuation orders apply to a small number of semirural homes but more are under warnings in the Riverside County communities of Lakeland Village, Lake Elsinore and Wildomar.

More than 300 firefighters and numerous helicopters and air tankers have been battling the flames.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

