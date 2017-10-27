Ford Fusion Steering Wheels Can Come Loose; U.S. Opens Probe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ford Fusion Steering Wheels Can Come Loose; U.S. Opens Probe

The U.S. is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one driver complained that the wheel completely detached from the steering column.

The probe revealed Friday covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. The agency doesn't have any reports of crashes or injuries.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected and will assess safety consequences of the problem. No recall has been issued.

A message was left early Friday for a Ford spokeswoman.

