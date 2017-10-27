Ford Fusion Steering Wheels Can Come Loose; U.S. Opens Probe

The U.S. is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada was one of over 8,000 groups across the country to participate in the 18th annual "Lights on Afterschool" on Thursday to help raise awareness for the need to expand after school programs.More >>
Officials say that around 150 people showed to volunteer, with children of all ages helping to feed the hungry.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.More >>
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.More >>
The Division of Parole and Probation needs helping finding a suspect who we first told you about in January who's still on the run after almost a year.More >>
