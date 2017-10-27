Sparks Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire Near Wedekind Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire Near Wedekind Road

Thursday night Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Mountain Meadows Town Homes on 3230 Wedekind Road.

Crews tell us the fire started in the bushes. A passerby saw the flames got out of the car, broke the glass that held the fire extinguisher with his hand and tried to put it out. He, unfortunately, was unsuccessful. 

The fire spread to the apartment building but firefighters were able to put it out. 

One person was inside the building, but neighbors knocked on that person's door, and they got out safely.

