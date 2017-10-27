Crews Respond To Structure Fire Near Wedekind Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Respond To Structure Fire Near Wedekind Road

Sparks fire department is currently responding to a structure fire in an apartment complex, the Mountain Meadows Town Homes, 3230 Wedekind Road Building #7.

The fire started in the bushes, and after unsuccessfully trying to be put out with a fire extinguisher, spread to the apartment building.

One person was inside the building, but neighbors knocked on that person's door, and they got out safely.

Wedekind Road is currently closed due to the fire from Lund Lane to El Rancho Drive.

This is a developing story, and details will be provided as they become known.

