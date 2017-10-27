Food Bank of Northern Nevada Holds Baggin' for Apples

Sparks fire department is currently responding to a structure fire in an apartment complex, the Mountain Meadows Town Homes, near Wedekind Road.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada was one of over 8,000 groups across the country to participate in the 18th annual "Lights on Afterschool" on Thursday to help raise awareness for the need to expand after school programs.More >>
Officials say that around 150 people showed to volunteer, with children of all ages helping to feed the hungry.More >>
On the night, the Wolf Pack’s offense was led by senior Madison Foley who finished the match with a game and season-high 16 kills.More >>
The government released a portion of the JFK assassination records set to be released today, but others will still be held pending further review.More >>
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.More >>
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.More >>
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
More >>
Several government offices will be closed this Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
