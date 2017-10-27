Food Bank of Northern Nevada Holds Baggin' for Apples

Today, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held an event to benefit less fortunate families, as well as teach children the importance of giving back to their community. This year’s baggin’ for apples was a huge success! Officials say that around 150 people showed to volunteer, with children of all ages helping to feed the hungry.

"People during the holidays don't have as much food, and so we are really trying to teach them a way to help and give back, and so they are doing their part by just bagging some apples," said Girl Scout Troop Leader Michelle Sprague.

By coming to this event, kids are not only having a bushel of fun dressing up, but also learning an important lesson about helping their community. The kids have more in store than just volunteering; the food bank went all out to make this a fun Halloween party for children of all ages!

The Northern Nevada Food Bank serves over 95 thousand people per month, largely from donations. These apples will be added to their mobile harvest program, who go to neighborhoods that they know have a large amount of hungry people. Last year they had 30 thousand pounds of apples, and this year they have a little over 38 thousand, and that equates to around 3 thousand bags of these nutritious treats.

"Hunger is a serious problem, and we're trying to solve it in a not so serious way today," said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing and Communications for Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is heavily reliant on public and volunteer support, so if you want to learn how to donate or how to get involved, head to www.fbnn.org.