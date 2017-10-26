Pack Volleyball Loses to San Diego State 3-1

Nevada Release

10/26/2017

The University of Nevada volleyball team (6-17, 4-7 MW) fell to the San Diego State Aztecs (12-12, 6-5 MW) Thursday 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 18-25).

On the night, the Wolf Pack’s offense was led by senior Madison Foley who finished the match with a game and season-high 16 kills and a .343 clip. She also recorded nine digs and four blocks, which is a season-best as well. Sophomores Camille Davey and Ayla Fresenius led the team with 13 digs on the night.

The Aztecs got out to a hot start in the first set, jumping out to a 10-4 lead over the Pack in the first set. Freshman Sam Hayward was able to get a huge kill to stop SDSU’s five to nothing run. Sophomore Shayla Hoeft checked into the match and got back to back kills to help the Pack climb back and tie the first set at 13. SDSU would continue to hold a two-to-three point lead throughout most of the first set, before Nevada would call a timeout trailing 22-18. San Diego State would go on to win the first set 25-21beind Deja Harris’ five kills in the first set.

In the second set, the Pack was able to jump out to a 7-2 lead and forced an early SDSU timeout thanks in large part to sophomore Jamila Minor and Hoeft. Nevada continued dominating in the second set, getting up 13-4 including a 5-0 Wolf Pack run. SDSU would narrow the gap, but Nevada would hold its lead late into the second set with a 20-15 lead. Foley would get her 10th kill of the match to increase the Pack’s lead to 21-15 and force an Aztec timeout. Nevada would win the set 25-17, as junior Peighton De Von recorded her fifth kill and finished the second set for Nevada. The match would be tied 1-1 as both teams headed into the locker rooms.

Nevada continued its hot streak in the third set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead thanks to an ace from Ayla Fresenius. The Aztecs would battle back and take a 9-7 lead, but Hoeft would get a big kill to put Nevada back up 13-12. The Pack and SDSU would continue to trade points back and forth throughout the middle of the third set, eventually becoming deadlocked at 19. SDSU would go on a 6-0 run to close out the third set 25-19 and lead the match 2-1.

SDSU started the fourth set going up 5-0 on the Wolf Pack, but some great serves from Fresenius helped Nevada erase that deficit and tie score 7-7. The Aztecs would then go on another run, this time 7-1, to give them a 14-8 cushion in a decisive set four. Davey set a career-high seven assists in the fourth set, but SDSU would continue building momentum and lead the Wolf Pack 20-14. SDSU would go on to win the fourth set 25-18 and the match 3-1.

Up next, Nevada will finish out its homestand with a matchup with Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 28. and is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. PT.